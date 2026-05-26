NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 29, 2026) An interview with Lydiana Stankiewicz, a member service representative with Navy Federal Credit Union , to highlight joint accounts and payable on death accounts offered at Navy Federal on Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 09:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92063
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735795.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:39
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Lydiana Stanciewickz, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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