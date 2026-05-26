260529-N-GL546-1001, Italy (May 29, 2026) AFN Naples Radio Spot highlighting the importance of reducing radon exposure. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela.)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92058
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735647.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Radon, by SA Christy Valenzuela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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