AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st FW Conducts Exercise Radiant Falcon

A radio news story highlighting exercise Radiant Falcon 26 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 18-21, 2026. The exercise trained and evaluated the 31st Fighter Wing’s ability to respond to a radiological incident while protecting personnel, executing decontamination procedures and sustaining mission operations in a contaminated and degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 02:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92057
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735616.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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