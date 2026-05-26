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    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st FW Conducts Exercise Radiant Falcon

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st FW Conducts Exercise Radiant Falcon

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    ITALY

    05.28.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting exercise Radiant Falcon 26 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 18-21, 2026. The exercise trained and evaluated the 31st Fighter Wing’s ability to respond to a radiological incident while protecting personnel, executing decontamination procedures and sustaining mission operations in a contaminated and degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 02:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92057
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111735616.mp3
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st FW Conducts Exercise Radiant Falcon, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Incident Response
    Radiant Falcon
    Training
    exercise
    Radiological Incident
    Blackout Ops

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