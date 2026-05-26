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    Future You DUI Spot

    Future You DUI Spot

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    GREECE

    05.27.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Curtis Burdick 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 28, 2026) This is a 30-second radio spot promoting alcohol awareness. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 07:41
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92056
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111735568.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future You DUI Spot, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DUI
    Alcohol Awareness
    AFN Souda Bay
    alcohol abuse awareness
    AFN

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