NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 28, 2026) This is a 30-second radio spot promoting alcohol awareness. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 07:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92056
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735568.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Future You DUI Spot, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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