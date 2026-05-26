NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 26, 2026) A 30-second radio spot promoting the difference in how Greece measures blood alcohol content compared to the United States as well as the legal limit. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 07:07
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92055
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735567.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Souda Bay BAC Calculations Spot, by PO2 Emma Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.