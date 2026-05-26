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    29MAY26 Morning Scramble

    29MAY26 Morning Scramble

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    BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.28.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kasimir Jackson "Apollo", a broadcast sergeant attached to AFN Bavaria, host the "Morning Scramble" on AFN the Eagle on May 29, 2026, from inside Studio-A on Rose Barracks. Jackson met with professors from the University of Maryland Global Campus to discuss upcoming education opportunities for Soldiers. (U.S. Army broadcast by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 09:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92054
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111735555.mp3
    Length: 00:59:52
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 29MAY26 Morning Scramble, by SGT Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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