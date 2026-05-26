29MAY26 Morning Scramble

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U.S. Army Sgt. Kasimir Jackson "Apollo", a broadcast sergeant attached to AFN Bavaria, host the "Morning Scramble" on AFN the Eagle on May 29, 2026, from inside Studio-A on Rose Barracks. Jackson met with professors from the University of Maryland Global Campus to discuss upcoming education opportunities for Soldiers. (U.S. Army broadcast by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)