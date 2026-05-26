(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News- 2026 Norwegian Foot March in Lithuania and MWD Funeral Honors in Germany

    AFN Naples Radio News- 2026 Norwegian Foot March in Lithuania and MWD Funeral Honors in Germany

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.27.2026

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela 

    AFN Naples

    260528-N-GL546-1002 NAPLES, Italy (May 28, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the 2026 Norwegian Foot March in Lithuania and a funeral service for U.S. Army MWD Perle X429, in Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 07:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92050
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111735550.mp3
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- 2026 Norwegian Foot March in Lithuania and MWD Funeral Honors in Germany, by SA Christy Valenzuela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio