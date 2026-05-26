AFN Naples Radio News- 2026 Norwegian Foot March in Lithuania and MWD Funeral Honors in Germany

260528-N-GL546-1002 NAPLES, Italy (May 28, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the 2026 Norwegian Foot March in Lithuania and a funeral service for U.S. Army MWD Perle X429, in Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 07:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92050
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735550.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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