A 30-second radio spot on the new plays hosted by KMC Onstage that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 29, 2026, to June 28, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 06:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92049
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735536.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - KMC Onstage, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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