Radio Spot - Armstrong's Club Reopening

A 15-second radio spot on the reopening of the Armstrong's club that will air from May 29, 2026, to June 5, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 06:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92048
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735535.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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