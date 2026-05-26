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    Radio Spot - Fittest Games

    Radio Spot - Fittest Games

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.29.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot on the fittest games competition in Baumholder that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 29, 2026, to July 23, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 06:04
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92047
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111735528.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Fittest Games, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    Baumholder
    fitness

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