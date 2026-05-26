A 15-second radio spot on the fittest games competition in Baumholder that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 29, 2026, to July 23, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 06:04
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92047
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735528.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Fittest Games, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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