AFN Naples Radio News - 2026 Europe Africa Military Nursing Exchange and Luxembourg Memorial Day Ceremony

260527-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (May 27, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the 2026 Europe Africa Military Nursing Exchange and Luxembourg Memorial Day Ceremony. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 10:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92046
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735527.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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