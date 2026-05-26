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    KMC Update - Water Safety and Education Updates

    KMC Update - Water Safety and Education Updates

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.28.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on summer water safety with Ryan Ebert, American Red Cross spokesperson, and updates on tuition assistance with Michaela Figueroa, University of Maryland Global Campus assistant campus director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 29, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 06:02
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92044
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111735523.mp3
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Water Safety and Education Updates, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    tuition assistance
    summer safety
    umgc
    college

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