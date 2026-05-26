KMC Update - Water Safety and Education Updates

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on summer water safety with Ryan Ebert, American Red Cross spokesperson, and updates on tuition assistance with Michaela Figueroa, University of Maryland Global Campus assistant campus director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 29, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 06:02
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92044
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735523.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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