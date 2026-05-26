AFN Naples Radio News - Memorial Day Ceremony and International Military Veterinary Exchange

260526-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 26, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Sicily-Rome Cemetery and Memorial in Nettuno, Italy and the International Military Veterinary Exchange hosted by Public Health Command Europe in Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 09:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92043
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111735522.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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