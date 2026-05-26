The LOGSTAT: Contesting, Contested Logistics

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Episode #54: “Contested Logistics” is a recent buzz word that has been thrown around with the definition being contested over the years. FM 4-0, Sustainment Operations published in March 2026, included an entire section on the concept; it outlines what “contested logistics” is and how it impacts operations. However, even before this updated FM was published, leaders across the Army were discussing this and working to truly define the term. One such leader was LTC Jon Michael King, who wrote an article on contested logistics back in February 2024. Thus, to deep dive into contested logistics, CPT Garett Pyle sits down with LTC King as they analyze contested logistics through a variety of different lenses. Through their conversation, we see why professional dialogue is vital to increase our understanding of different concepts and our lethality as warfighters.



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Link to “Contested Logistics Environment Defined” Article: https://www.army.mil/article/272922/contested_logistics_environment_defined



FM 4-0, Sustainment Operations, March 2026: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN46157-FM_4-0-000-WEB-1.pdf



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Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYmJcFtLZTM