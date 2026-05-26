(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The LOGSTAT: Contesting, Contested Logistics

    The LOGSTAT: Contesting, Contested Logistics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #54: “Contested Logistics” is a recent buzz word that has been thrown around with the definition being contested over the years. FM 4-0, Sustainment Operations published in March 2026, included an entire section on the concept; it outlines what “contested logistics” is and how it impacts operations. However, even before this updated FM was published, leaders across the Army were discussing this and working to truly define the term. One such leader was LTC Jon Michael King, who wrote an article on contested logistics back in February 2024. Thus, to deep dive into contested logistics, CPT Garett Pyle sits down with LTC King as they analyze contested logistics through a variety of different lenses. Through their conversation, we see why professional dialogue is vital to increase our understanding of different concepts and our lethality as warfighters.

    Check out the new Line of Departure Mobile App available on Android and Apple.

    Link to “Contested Logistics Environment Defined” Article: https://www.army.mil/article/272922/contested_logistics_environment_defined

    FM 4-0, Sustainment Operations, March 2026: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN46157-FM_4-0-000-WEB-1.pdf

    CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos

    Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYmJcFtLZTM

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 12:05
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92023
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111733788.mp3
    Length: 01:06:23
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: Contesting, Contested Logistics, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio