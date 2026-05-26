NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 21, 2026) An interview with Khatija Robinson, Program Coordinator with the University of Maryland Global Campus, to discuss new ai certificates, unit classes, and command partnerships. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 07:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92018
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111733150.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:52
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Khatija Robinson, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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