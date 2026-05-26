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    AFN Sasebo High Noon: SALVEX Korea 2026

    AFN Sasebo High Noon: SALVEX Korea 2026

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.27.2026

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 28, 2026)- Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield reports on Salvage Exercise Korea 2026, in the Republic of Korea, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain oversea DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 02:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92015
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111732935.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: SALVEX Korea 2026, by SA Rowan Dangerfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Multilateral Exercise
    Royal Austrailain Navy
    Multilateral Exercises
    Republic of Korea
    AFN Sasebo
    Commander Fleet Activities - Sasebo"

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