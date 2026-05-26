AFN Sasebo High Noon: SALVEX Korea 2026

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 28, 2026)- Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield reports on Salvage Exercise Korea 2026, in the Republic of Korea, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain oversea DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)