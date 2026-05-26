KMC Update - Multinational Force - Operation Olympic Defender and PCS with Pets

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update discussing the NATO Space Operations Commander's Conference and Multinational Force - Operation Olympic Defender, and how to easily PCS with pets with Sgt. Jura Griggs, Veterinary Readiness Activity animal care specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 26, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91973
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111727738.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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