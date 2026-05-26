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    KMC Update - Multinational Force - Operation Olympic Defender and PCS with Pets

    KMC Update - Multinational Force - Operation Olympic Defender and PCS with Pets

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.25.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update discussing the NATO Space Operations Commander's Conference and Multinational Force - Operation Olympic Defender, and how to easily PCS with pets with Sgt. Jura Griggs, Veterinary Readiness Activity animal care specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 26, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91973
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111727738.mp3
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update - Multinational Force - Operation Olympic Defender and PCS with Pets, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Pets
    Commander's Conference
    Space Force
    NATO
    PCS

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