AI-enabled warfare is no longer a future concept as drones, software-defined systems, and rapid battlefield adaptation are reshaping how wars are fought in real time. In Episode 56, Kate Bondar examines Russia’s emerging “sovereign drone ecosystem,” the growing role of autonomy and AI in combat, and why the defining competition in modern warfare may be adaptation cycle versus adaptation cycle.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 17:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91968
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111722821.mp3
|Length:
|01:13:23
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dialogue Episode 56 – Drones and AI at War with Kate Bondar, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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