Dialogue Episode 56 – Drones and AI at War with Kate Bondar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91968" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

AI-enabled warfare is no longer a future concept as drones, software-defined systems, and rapid battlefield adaptation are reshaping how wars are fought in real time. In Episode 56, Kate Bondar examines Russia’s emerging “sovereign drone ecosystem,” the growing role of autonomy and AI in combat, and why the defining competition in modern warfare may be adaptation cycle versus adaptation cycle.