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    Dialogue Episode 56 – Drones and AI at War with Kate Bondar

    Dialogue Episode 56 – Drones and AI at War with Kate Bondar

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    AI-enabled warfare is no longer a future concept as drones, software-defined systems, and rapid battlefield adaptation are reshaping how wars are fought in real time. In Episode 56, Kate Bondar examines Russia’s emerging “sovereign drone ecosystem,” the growing role of autonomy and AI in combat, and why the defining competition in modern warfare may be adaptation cycle versus adaptation cycle.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 17:02
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91968
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111722821.mp3
    Length: 01:13:23
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dialogue Episode 56 – Drones and AI at War with Kate Bondar, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    drones
    Indo Asia Pacific region
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Russia-Ukraine war
    Artifical Intelligence

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