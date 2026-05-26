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    Radio News

    Radio News

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    CUBA

    05.21.2026

    Audio by Seaman Ayanna Mahurin 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio newscast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about Balikatan 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ayanna Mahurin)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 13:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91967
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111721762.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio News, by SN Ayanna Mahurin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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