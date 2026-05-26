Radio News

A radio newscast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about Balikatan 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ayanna Mahurin)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 13:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91967
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111721762.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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