AFN Naples Radio News - Kindergraves Memorial Service and 1,000 Pound Lifting Milestone.

260519-N-GL546-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 19, 2026) AFN radio news highlighting the Kindergraves Memorial Service in Germany and 1,000 pound lifting milestone at Camp Darby. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 10:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91965
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111721328.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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