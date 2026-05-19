AFN Naples Radio News - Norweigan Foot March and NATO at Bucharest Nine and Nordic Allies Summit

260518-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 18, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Norwegian Foot March at Camp Darby and NATO at Bucharest Nine and Nordic Allies Summit. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 10:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91964
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111721314.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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