260521 Spangdahlem Radio News USAFE–AFAFRICA Supports Memorial Day Ceremonies

The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2026. Memorial Day ceremonies will take place across the region as the U.S. marks Freedom 250, with U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa supporting events at American military cemeteries throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 06:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91961
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111721285.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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