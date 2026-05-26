260519 Spangdahlem Radio News 31st Special Children’s Day

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The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2026. Spangdahlem Air Base welcomed more than 80 local students for its 31st Special Children’s Day, supported by more than 300 Airmen who volunteered as buddies and guided children through tailored activities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)