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    Military Cultural Alliance U.S. Flag Drive 2026

    Military Cultural Alliance U.S. Flag Drive 2026

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    ITALY

    05.19.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Radio spot for the Military Cultural Alliance announcing their 2026 Flag Drive event to restore flags for fallen overseas servicemembers

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 09:43
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91959
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111721059.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Cultural Alliance U.S. Flag Drive 2026, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    flag day
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    Military Cultural alliance

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