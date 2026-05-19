The LOGSTAT: Survivability through Dispersion – A New Approach to Aviation

Episode #53: Maximizing our survivability through dispersion with the use of base clusters provides multiple benefits to the force. It increases our mobility, facilitates greater concealment, helps mitigate indirect fire, and may enable greater flexibility to position assets forward to extend operational reach. This concept is not restricted to solely sustainment units as they can be applied to a wide range of units such as aviation which is looking to restructure their footprint based on the sustainment model. On this episode, CPT Garett Pyle meets with LTC Nicklaus Franck, Senior Aviation Trainer and CPT Michael Leinen, OC/T at JMRC, to discuss how aviation is looking to adopt the sustainment approach to base clusters that is found in the updated ATP 4-90, Brigade Support Battalion, published in January 2026. The conversation also provides an overview of the integration of Aviation and Sustainment operations.
Supporting Article "Aviation Tactical Assembly Area Organization in the Next War" by CPT Michael Leinen, CPT William (Liam) Thies, CPT Calvin Smith, and MAJ Ronald Edwards.
Aviation Digest Homepage Link: https://home.army.mil/rucker/aviationdigest
ATP 4-90 BSB, Brigade Support Battalion, January 2026: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN45712-ATP_4-90-000-WEB-1.pdf
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 09:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91958
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111720944.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:55
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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