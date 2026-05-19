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    AFN Aviano Radio News: 606th ACS Conducts Exercise Spartan Eagle

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 606th ACS Conducts Exercise Spartan Eagle

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.20.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting 606th Air Control Squadron Exercise Spartan Eagle at Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany, April 27-30, 2026. The exercise strengthened NATO air defense interoperability by allowing U.S. joint and coalition forces to refine command-and-control procedures used to detect, track and respond to potential threats in Allied airspace. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 09:32
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91957
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111720783.mp3
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 606th ACS Conducts Exercise Spartan Eagle, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    joint training
    Air Control Squadron
    Command and Control
    Counter Air
    606th ACS
    Spartan Eagle

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