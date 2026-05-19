A radio news story highlighting 606th Air Control Squadron Exercise Spartan Eagle at Einsiedlerhof Air Station, Germany, April 27-30, 2026. The exercise strengthened NATO air defense interoperability by allowing U.S. joint and coalition forces to refine command-and-control procedures used to detect, track and respond to potential threats in Allied airspace. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 09:32
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91957
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111720783.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 606th ACS Conducts Exercise Spartan Eagle, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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