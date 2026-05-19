KMC Update - Disaster Preparation and Nutrition

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on a volunteer opportunity for disaster preparation and readiness with Pascalina Bonnin, Army Community Service coordinator, and nutrition tips for better health with Melissa Davis, Public Health Command Europe registered dietitian, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 21, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 07:22
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91956
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111720685.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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