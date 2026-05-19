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    KMC Update - Disaster Preparation and Nutrition

    KMC Update - Disaster Preparation and Nutrition

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.20.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on a volunteer opportunity for disaster preparation and readiness with Pascalina Bonnin, Army Community Service coordinator, and nutrition tips for better health with Melissa Davis, Public Health Command Europe registered dietitian, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 21, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 07:22
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91956
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111720685.mp3
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Disaster Preparation and Nutrition, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Community Service
    Health and wellness
    disaster and emergency training
    nutrition

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