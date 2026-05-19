Patient Informational Minute with Capt. TaRail Vernon and Capt. Heather Shattuck

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NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 19, 2026) Capt. TaRail Vernon, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, and, Capt. Heather Shattuck, incoming commanding officer of NMRTC Sigonella, conduct a live radio show hosted by American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)