NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 19, 2026) Capt. TaRail Vernon, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, and, Capt. Heather Shattuck, incoming commanding officer of NMRTC Sigonella, conduct a live radio show hosted by American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 06:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91954
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111720636.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:25
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patient Informational Minute with Capt. TaRail Vernon and Capt. Heather Shattuck, by PO3 Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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