Radio Spot - 9/11 Memorial March

A 30-second radio spot on the Wounded Warrior Project 9/11 Memorial March that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 21, 2026, to Sept. 11, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 05:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91952
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111720611.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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