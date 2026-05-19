(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - 9/11 Memorial March

    Radio Spot - 9/11 Memorial March

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.20.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot on the Wounded Warrior Project 9/11 Memorial March that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 21, 2026, to Sept. 11, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 05:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91952
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111720611.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - 9/11 Memorial March, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior Project
    Memorial March
    AFN
    9/11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio