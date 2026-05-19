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    Sgt.Maj. Bradley Leddy talks about bulk trash

    Sgt.Maj. Bradley Leddy talks about bulk trash

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bradley Leddy, Sergeant Major of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC), speaks about bulk trash in Okinawa, Japan May 21, 2026. Proper disposal of bulk trash is an important part of permanent change of station season and maintaining base cleanliness. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 00:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91950
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111720273.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt.Maj. Bradley Leddy talks about bulk trash, by PO2 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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