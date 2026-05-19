Sgt.Maj. Bradley Leddy talks about bulk trash

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bradley Leddy, Sergeant Major of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC), speaks about bulk trash in Okinawa, Japan May 21, 2026. Proper disposal of bulk trash is an important part of permanent change of station season and maintaining base cleanliness. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 00:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91950
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111720273.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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