NEWSCAST May 18th, 2026: 733d AMS Balikatan & Eighth Army Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91949" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 18th, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski reports on 733d AMS enabling joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Philippines, and the Eighth Army concluding its 2026 Best Squad Competition held across Camp Humphreys, Camp Casey, and the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 20th, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)