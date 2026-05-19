COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 18th, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski reports on 733d AMS enabling joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Philippines, and the Eighth Army concluding its 2026 Best Squad Competition held across Camp Humphreys, Camp Casey, and the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 20th, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 22:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91949
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111720031.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST May 18th, 2026: 733d AMS Balikatan & Eighth Army Best Squad Competition, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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