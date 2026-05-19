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    NEWSCAST May 18th, 2026: 733d AMS Balikatan & Eighth Army Best Squad Competition

    NEWSCAST May 18th, 2026: 733d AMS Balikatan & Eighth Army Best Squad Competition

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 18th, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski reports on 733d AMS enabling joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Philippines, and the Eighth Army concluding its 2026 Best Squad Competition held across Camp Humphreys, Camp Casey, and the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 20th, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 22:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91949
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111720031.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST May 18th, 2026: 733d AMS Balikatan & Eighth Army Best Squad Competition, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USNAVY
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    South Korea
    Joint Exercise
    Balikatan 2026
    2026 Best Squad Competition

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