AFN Sasebo High Noon: III MIG Marines Lead Kaiju Rain 26

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 19, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG) establishing a communication node during Exercise Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 19, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 21:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91945
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111719763.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAIGO, NAGASAKI, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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