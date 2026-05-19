NEWSCAST May 19, 2026: MRF-D SPMAGTF Cert & JPMRC-X

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 8, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 26 (MRF-D 26) completing their Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force (SPMAGTF) certification in the Philippines, and U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division conducting the execution phase of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise in the Philippines, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 19, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)