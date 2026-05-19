Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Step Outside Your Comfort Zone – Aaron Robertson-Majewski

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Faces of the Force: Meet Aaron Robertson-Majewski, a pricing team chief at Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal, who is making a significant impact on our national security. In the latest #FacesoftheForce profile, learn how Aaron leads his team of dedicated price/cost analysts to ensure the Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) receives the best value for critical supplies and services. They work diligently to acquire everything from logistics and engineering support to the specialized services that fuel intelligence operations, ensuring our Soldiers have what they need to succeed. Discover how his passion for supporting Soldiers is matched only by his dedication to his team's growth and success.