The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 37: The Limits of Authority: Unpacking the 40-Year Saga of Pratt & Whitney

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91940" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we sit down with Mr. Adam Caudle and Miss Dana Chase to dissect the 39-year litigation in Secretary of Defense v. Pratt & Whitney. We analyze the Federal Circuit's 2025 decision, which reaffirmed that a contracting officer’s authority is not unlimited and that agreements violating mandatory FAR provisions are considered illegal and unenforceable. The discussion highlights the critical takeaway that while the revolutionary FAR overhaul encourages broader professional judgment, practitioners must still remain within the four corners of the FAR to ensure their agreements remain valid.

Cases discussed: United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney, ASBCA Nos. 47416, 50453, 50888, 01-2 BCA ¶ 31,592; Rumsfeld v. United Technologies Corp., 315 F.3d 1361 (Fed. Cir. 2003); United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney, ASBCA No. 61623, 22-1 BCA ¶ 38,111; Secretary of Defense v. Pratt & Whitney, 148 F.4th 1354 (Fed. Cir. 2025).

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.