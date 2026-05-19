In this episode, we discuss discovery obligations in the context of an innocent ingestion defense to an allegation of wrongful use of a controlled substance under Article 112a, UCMJ. We review the standard under Brady v. Maryland and offer practical takeaways for trial and defense counsel.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 08:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91937
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111717256.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:20
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 71: United States v. Roan (C.A.A.F. 2025), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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