A radio spot highlighting the vehicle inspection tent summer hours at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Routine vehicle inspections promote safe vehicle operation and support the safety of the Aviano community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 09:32
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91936
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111717189.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Vehicle Inspection Tent Summer Hours, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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