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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Vehicle Inspection Tent Summer Hours

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Vehicle Inspection Tent Summer Hours

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.19.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting the vehicle inspection tent summer hours at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Routine vehicle inspections promote safe vehicle operation and support the safety of the Aviano community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 09:32
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91936
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111717189.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Vehicle Inspection Tent Summer Hours, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    vehicle inspection
    Readiness
    Safety
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing
    POV Inspection

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