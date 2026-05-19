Morning Buzz with Grace Hovorka

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 19, 2026) An interview with Grace Hovorka, marketing manager for Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella, to discuss upcoming events offered through MWR Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 08:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91934
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111717181.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:08
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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