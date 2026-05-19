Single Airmen Bowling Spot

This is a 15-second radio spot highlighting the Single Airmen Bowling event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. Single Airmen can bowl free every Thursday from 4 p.m. until close at the Eifel Lanes Bowling Center. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 03:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91925
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111717015.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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