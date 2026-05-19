COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 20, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski reports on the Eighth Army’s 2026 Best Squad Competition held across Camp Humphreys, Camp Casey, and the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 20, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 22:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91924
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111716949.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: Eighth Army 2026 Best Squad Competition, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.