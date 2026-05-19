Unmanned Systems Branch

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Douglas Verblaauw, officer in charge, 3rd Expeditionary Operations Training Group, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force, talks about the Unmanned Systems Branch at AFN Okinawa, Japan, May 19, 2026. All services members are able to become an instructor regardless of branch. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)