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    CC Atsugi - Heat-related Illnesses

    CC Atsugi - Heat-related Illnesses

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    JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Audio by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Radio spot featuring Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Edgar Andalon, Naval Air Facility Atsugi senior enlisted leader, sharing strategies on how to mitigate heat stress for the approaching summer season.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 01:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91922
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111716837.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CC Atsugi - Heat-related Illnesses, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Atsugi
    spot
    Heat Stroke
    Heat Stress
    Navy
    AFN

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