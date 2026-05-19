Radio spot featuring Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Edgar Andalon, Naval Air Facility Atsugi senior enlisted leader, sharing strategies on how to mitigate heat stress for the approaching summer season.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 01:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91922
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111716837.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CC Atsugi - Heat-related Illnesses, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.