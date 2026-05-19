Sgt Rodrigues Talks about ASBBC working with the Red cross

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91920" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Victor Rodrigues, the public affairs officer for the Armed Services Blood Bank Center (ASBBC), talks about upcoming partnerships for the ASBBC May 18, 2026. They will be working with the American and Japanese Red Cross to build bilateral capabilities for future opportunities. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)