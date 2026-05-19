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    Sgt Rodrigues Talks about ASBBC working with the Red cross

    Sgt Rodrigues Talks about ASBBC working with the Red cross

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.17.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Victor Rodrigues, the public affairs officer for the Armed Services Blood Bank Center (ASBBC), talks about upcoming partnerships for the ASBBC May 18, 2026. They will be working with the American and Japanese Red Cross to build bilateral capabilities for future opportunities. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 22:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91920
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111716743.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt Rodrigues Talks about ASBBC working with the Red cross, by PO2 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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