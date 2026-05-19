Sgt Rodrigues Talks about ASBBC working with the Red cross

U.S. Army Sgt. Victor Rodrigues, the public affairs officer for the Armed Services Blood Bank Center (ASBBC), talks about upcoming partnerships for the ASBBC May 18, 2026. They will be working with the American and Japanese Red Cross to build bilateral capabilities for future opportunities. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 22:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91920
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111716743.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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