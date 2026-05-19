NEX Auto Pay

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 19, 2026) Radio spot promotes the Navy Exchange's auto pay service on Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 13:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91918
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111715193.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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