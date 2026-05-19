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    Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 5

    Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 5

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    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Audio by Capt. Abby Wilton 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    In this episode of the Army AI Integration Center Podcast, Lt. Col. David Paddock sits down with CW3 James Hamilton to unpack what it really takes to prepare a military organization for AI adoption. They dive deep into data hygiene and governance and explore how legacy Army structures need to adapt their data pipelines to support modern machine learning workflows. The conversation also tackles the critical security challenges unique to AI, from prompt injection attacks to the discipline required at every level of an organization to keep data trustworthy and systems secure. Hamilton and Paddock discuss how commanders can build trust in AI tools by starting with low-risk, high-reward use cases, and why failing fast is actually part of the process.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 10:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91915
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111714300.mp3
    Length: 00:29:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 5, by CPT Abby Wilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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