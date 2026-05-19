Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 5

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In this episode of the Army AI Integration Center Podcast, Lt. Col. David Paddock sits down with CW3 James Hamilton to unpack what it really takes to prepare a military organization for AI adoption. They dive deep into data hygiene and governance and explore how legacy Army structures need to adapt their data pipelines to support modern machine learning workflows. The conversation also tackles the critical security challenges unique to AI, from prompt injection attacks to the discipline required at every level of an organization to keep data trustworthy and systems secure. Hamilton and Paddock discuss how commanders can build trust in AI tools by starting with low-risk, high-reward use cases, and why failing fast is actually part of the process.