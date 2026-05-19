Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 6

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What does it take to build a functioning AI team in the Army? Lt. Col. David Paddock talks with Capt. Bryce Wilkins, an AI Scholar Program graduate and ORSA at the Center for Army Analysis, about the key roles on an Army AI team, the unique challenges of working with data in classified environments, and what separates military AI work from the civilian sector. They also dig into talent retention and why the things that keep soldiers in uniform apply just as much to AI specialists.