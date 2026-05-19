Working as a Team: In this episode, host Lt. Col. David Paddock sits down with Capt. Brian Curtin, an Apache pilot, Carnegie Mellon AI scholar, and current AI2C researcher to explore what it really means to put a human in the loop. They discuss why AI systems need human judgment for ethical grounding and contextual reasoning, how military leaders can build trust in AI tools without falling into automation bias, and what it looks like to design training that prepares soldiers to use AI as an assistant not a decision maker. From the cockpit to the command post, this conversation bridges the gap between operational experience and cutting-edge AI science.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 10:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91913
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111714291.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:27
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 7, by CPT Abby Wilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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