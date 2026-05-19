(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 7

    Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Audio by Capt. Abby Wilton 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Working as a Team: In this episode, host Lt. Col. David Paddock sits down with Capt. Brian Curtin, an Apache pilot, Carnegie Mellon AI scholar, and current AI2C researcher to explore what it really means to put a human in the loop. They discuss why AI systems need human judgment for ethical grounding and contextual reasoning, how military leaders can build trust in AI tools without falling into automation bias, and what it looks like to design training that prepares soldiers to use AI as an assistant not a decision maker. From the cockpit to the command post, this conversation bridges the gap between operational experience and cutting-edge AI science.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 10:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91913
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111714291.mp3
    Length: 00:29:27
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 7, by CPT Abby Wilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio