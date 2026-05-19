Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91912" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In Episode 4, Lt. Col. Paddock is joined by Command Sergeant Major Harold Sampson, a 26-year intelligence professional, to tackle the uncomfortable truth behind a striking statistic: 95% of corporate AI projects fail to deliver measurable value. The episode introduces a powerful mental model: AI transformation is 10% technology, 20% data, and 70% change management, and most organizations get it backwards. Through real-world examples from the field, CSM Sampson explains how overlaying AI on broken processes only accelerates dysfunction, and why "thawing the frozen middle" of an organization is often the hardest and most critical leadership challenge. Leaders are urged to conduct honest readiness assessments, take deliberate and incremental steps, communicate the vision clearly to their workforce, and plan for the full cost.