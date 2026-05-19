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    Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 4

    Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 4

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    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Audio by Capt. Abby Wilton 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    In Episode 4, Lt. Col. Paddock is joined by Command Sergeant Major Harold Sampson, a 26-year intelligence professional, to tackle the uncomfortable truth behind a striking statistic: 95% of corporate AI projects fail to deliver measurable value. The episode introduces a powerful mental model: AI transformation is 10% technology, 20% data, and 70% change management, and most organizations get it backwards. Through real-world examples from the field, CSM Sampson explains how overlaying AI on broken processes only accelerates dysfunction, and why "thawing the frozen middle" of an organization is often the hardest and most critical leadership challenge. Leaders are urged to conduct honest readiness assessments, take deliberate and incremental steps, communicate the vision clearly to their workforce, and plan for the full cost.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 10:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91912
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111714280.mp3
    Length: 00:28:07
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 4, by CPT Abby Wilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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