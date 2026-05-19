In Episode 4, Lt. Col. Paddock is joined by Command Sergeant Major Harold Sampson, a 26-year intelligence professional, to tackle the uncomfortable truth behind a striking statistic: 95% of corporate AI projects fail to deliver measurable value. The episode introduces a powerful mental model: AI transformation is 10% technology, 20% data, and 70% change management, and most organizations get it backwards. Through real-world examples from the field, CSM Sampson explains how overlaying AI on broken processes only accelerates dysfunction, and why "thawing the frozen middle" of an organization is often the hardest and most critical leadership challenge. Leaders are urged to conduct honest readiness assessments, take deliberate and incremental steps, communicate the vision clearly to their workforce, and plan for the full cost.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 10:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91912
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111714280.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:07
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 4, by CPT Abby Wilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.