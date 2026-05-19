Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 3

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Episode 3 brings Capt. Adam Patula onto the podcast to answer the question every Army leader needs to be asking: why does AI matter right now, and what changes if we don't act? The answer centers on speed. The modern battlefield is already operating at machine speed, and adversaries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are actively developing AI-enabled capabilities across targeting, cyber, and autonomous systems. The episode explores how AI-driven pattern recognition is already transforming targeting cycles, logistics, predictive maintenance, and training simulations. Rather than replacing the human element, AI functions as a collaborative partner that amplifies institutional expertise and frees leaders to focus on critical thinking.