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    Exercise Trojan Footprint - News In One May 20, 2026

    Exercise Trojan Footprint - News In One May 20, 2026

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.17.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In This News In One:

    U.S. service members alongside NATO Allies and partners kicked off exercise Trojan Footprint, the largest U.S. Special Operations Forces led exercise, across multiple locations throughout Europe..

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 07:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91905
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111713304.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Trojan Footprint - News In One May 20, 2026, by A1C Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    AFN Europe
    Trojan Footprint
    StrongerTogether
    News in One
    NATO

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