In This News In One:
U.S. service members alongside NATO Allies and partners kicked off exercise Trojan Footprint, the largest U.S. Special Operations Forces led exercise, across multiple locations throughout Europe..
(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 07:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91905
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111713304.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Trojan Footprint - News In One May 20, 2026, by A1C Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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